Antlers: First trailer for Guillermo del Toro-produced horror flick hides a monstrous secret

We'll never look at Oregon the same way again...

Fresh off of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Guillermo del Toro unveils our first look at his next horror production — Antlers — from Crazy Heart and Black Mass director Scott Cooper. The film, which dropped its first unsettling trailer today, takes place in small town in Oregon where a young boy (played by Jeremy T. Thomas) is hiding a monstrous secret in his home. Trying to figure out what dark presence looms behind the town's sleepy facade is the sister-brother duo of a local teacher (Keri Russell) and sheriff (Jesse Plemons).

Much is left up to the imagination in the debut trailer (a smart move that will keep us guessing in the coming months), but the hair-raising imagery and sound design are expertly juxtaposed with a story about three bears living in a cave — delivered by a creepily monotone Thomas. From what we can glean, there's some kind of Stranger Things-esque beastie out there eating people, and its defining trait may just be a pair of spiky and twisted antlers.

Watch the teaser trailer now:

Video of ANTLERS | Official Teaser [HD] | FOX Searchlight

Graham Greene (Molly's Game), Scott Haze (Venom), Rory Cochrane (Hostiles), and Amy Madigan (Field of Dreams) all co-star in the movie, which marks Cooper's first foray into the world of genre. When principal photography first kicked off last October, the filmmaker teased that the plot had something to do with "ancestral spirits."

“I couldn’t be more excited to begin production on Antlers with Guillermo del Toro, and reunite with my dear friends at Fox Searchlight,” he said. “They’re incredible filmmakers — not to mention necessary filmmakers — and are extremely passionate and supportive of my vision as I venture into yet another genre, and delve into the unnerving world of ancestral spirits."

“We are delighted to be back in business with Scott Cooper, with whom we had an incredible journey on the Oscar-winning Crazy Heart, and Guillermo del Toro, fresh off The Shape of Water,” added Fox Searchlight Chairmen Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula.

Check out the first teaser poster below:

Credit: Fox Searchlight

Antlers opens in theaters sometime in 2020, but no specific date has been set yet.