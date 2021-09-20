Batwoman Season 3 trailer brings Mad Hatter to the Arrowverse & Alice back into the fold

“So, what’s next, Batwoman?”

If the new trailer for the third season of The CW series is anything to go by, what’s next for Gotham’s titular hero is to track down the case of Batman trophies that got tossed in the river before anyone else gets to them.

Check out the trailer –– featuring Luke Fox’s hot new Batwing suit –– below:

Video of Batwoman | Season 3 Trailer | The CW

Curiouser and curiouser, indeed.

Unfortunately, it looks as though at least one item from the Bat trophy case — a Wellington, or "Mad Hatter" top hat — has been nabbed before Ryan Wilder and her team can retrieve it. Per the latest trailer, the third season of Batwoman introduces classic Batman baddie The Mad Hatter (Amitai Marmorstein) to the Arrowverse, and just in time for tea.

But that’s not all. Last time we saw Alice (Rachel Skarsten), she was arrested and sent to Arkham. However, it appears that Team Batwoman needs her help to recover all those lost villain trophies. So, by order of the mayor’s office, Alice is remanded into Wilder’s supervised custody, so that Wilder & Co. can use her “creepy brain” to help the team figure out where the missing trophies are (though it remains to be seen if Alice’s new ankle bracelet wrecks her ensemble).

We also get some glimpses of some other villains and characters slated to appear in Season 3, including Robin Givens’ Jada, and Nick Creegan as her son Marquis Jet. All told, it’s shaping up to be a wonderfully, funderfully mad season of Batwoman.

Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson (but sadly, not Dougray Scott). The series returns on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.