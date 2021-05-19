'Tobias Whale is going down' in Black Lightning series finale trailer

On Monday, the final episode of Black Lightning will be upon us, which means that the final showdown between Jefferson Pierce and Tobias Whale is now or never. In the new trailer for the superhero show’s series finale, Tobias has his hands closed around Freeland City’s throat and is coming for the Pierce family. So, they need their powers back immediately.

Unfortunately, Jefferson (Cress Williams) doesn’t seem ready for a big showdown. That’s because he’s feeling shame for his past actions. But paradoxically, shame is something Tobias (Marvin Jones III) doesn’t feel, which is exactly why Jefferson is the one who must stop him.

So, the fight is on, and as far as Anissa, aka Thunder (Nafessa Williams) is concerned, “Tobias Whale is Going Down.” Or as James Remar’s Gambi advises, “It’s fight now, mourn later.

Check out the explosive trailer below:

Video of Black Lightning | Season 4 Episode 13 | Series Finale Promo | The CW

Based on the character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor von Eeden, Black Lightning centers around Jefferson Pierce -- mild-mannered school principal by day, eponymous electrifying superhero by night.

Black Lightning showrunner Salim Akil told SYFY WIRE in an interview that for this fourth and final season, he wanted “to get back to family issues” after dealing “with a lot of political issues” in the previous season.

"The Pierces have gone through so much over the first three seasons,” Akil had said. “Now they're able to sort of reflect on what they've been through. We're going to deal with the trauma of what going through that does to you."

The series finale for Black Lightning airs Monday night, May 24 on The CW. But fans need not fret, since Greg Berlanti doesn’t close a door without opening a back door... Pilot... Featuring Black Lightning character Painkiller.