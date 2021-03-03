'Calls' trailer: Apple TV+ rings up genre-bending project with Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson & more

Ring! Ring! Yes, hello? Oh, it's for you. Apple TV+ is on the line with the trailer for Calls. Based on the French series of the same name created by Timothée Hochet, the immersive, genre-blending, and borderline experimental project features an insanely talented cast of Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Rosario Dawson (Zombieland: Double Tap), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Tenet), and Lily Collins (Emily in Paris).

Just don't expect to see any of these celebrities in the flesh because Calls is an audio-based show with abstract visuals that takes questionable phone calls to the nth degree. If you thought robocalls about your car's extended warantty were bad, get ready. The nine, short-form episodes (directed by Don't Breathe's Fede Álvarez) center around "a darkly dramatic mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average, unconnected phone calls that quickly become surreal as the characters face growingly unsettling experiences," reads the official synopsis.

Watch the trailer now:

Video of Calls — Official Trailer l Apple TV+

In addition to the actors mentioned above, be sure to listen out for Nicholas Braun (Succession), Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption), Mark Duplass (The Morning Show), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Judy Greer (Halloween), Paul Walter Hauser (Cobra Kai), Danny Huston (Children of Men), Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience), Joey King (The Act), Laura Harrier (Hollywood), Stephen Lang (Avatar), Jaeden Martell (Defending Jacob), Paola Nuñez (Bad Boys for Life), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), and Jennifer Tilly (Family Guy).

The operator will patch viewers through to Calls when it premieres on Apple TV+ Friday, March 19.