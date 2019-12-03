Crisis on Infinite Earths' new trailer sends Superman on a hero hunt and reveals Batman

The Crisis is nigh! As the Arrowverse’s epic crossover event nears, the Crisis on Infinite Earths is only growing more dire. The CW’s multi-show take on Marv Wolfman and George Perez’s classic mid-'80s DC comic run already dropped its first trailer, but its second sneak peek peels back the curtain on what the Crisis will ask of its heroes.

The multiverse has a lot to offer, including an opening voiceover from the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) explaining the coming Antimatter apocalypse.

Take a look:

Video of Crisis On Infinite Earths Trailer

The superheroes gathered on Earth-38 need backup, and the Monitor has seven in mind. Looks like Superman (Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman, anyway) and Batwoman are off on a dimension-hopping mission to collect the troops. Clark Kent (Tom Welling) makes an appearance, and fans’ first look at Kevin Conroy's Bruce Wayne (complete with robotic exoskeleton) doesn’t disappoint. Plus, Flash and Black Lightning shake hands!

Can they save the world? Or any world? Or is Pariah right? “One thing is certain,” the sad sack declares. “Everything we know, everything there is, and everything there ever was is doomed.”

The Crisis starts on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. (Supergirl), then continues on Monday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. (Batwoman); Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. (The Flash); and Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. (Arrow) and 9 p.m. (Legends of Tomorrow).