Deadly Class and Happy! canceled by SYFY

SYFY has canceled Deadly Class and Happy!. Both genre series were based on comic books, with Deadly Class running for one season while Happy! ran for two.

Executive-produced by the Russo Brothers (the directors of Avengers: Endgame), Deadly Class was adapted from the Image Comics series of the same name by writer Rick Remender and artist Wesley Craig.

Set in the late '80s, the plot centers on Benjamin Wadsworth (Marcus Lopez Arguello), a homeless kid with no direction in life until he gets a chance to join King's Dominion, a private school for budding killers and assassins. There, Benjamin is considered an outsider, as his fellow students are the children of prestigious crime families, from the mob to the yakuza.

The series also starred Benedict Wong, Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie, Liam James, Michel Duval, Taylor Hickson, and Siobhan Williams, among others.

Happy!, based on the graphic novel by writer Grant Morrison and artist Darick Robertson, tells the tale of Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni), a cop-turned-hitman, whose life is, in his own words, "an ever-swirling toilet that just won't flush."

Lost in a haze of alcohol and self-hatred, Nick gets a second chance at life when he gains the ability to see his daughter's imaginary friend, a flying blue horse with a horn named Happy (the CGI creation was voiced by Patton Oswalt). Together, they bring down a child kidnapping ring and bond along the way, restoring Nick's will to live in the process.

Both shows are seeking new homes: Deadly Class is being shopped around by Sony Pictures Television, while UCP is overseeing Happy!.