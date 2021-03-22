NBC's 'Debris' team rocks full astronaut gear to dig into latest alien mystery in exclusive clip

The rain in Spain Nebraska is plenty strange — no doubt thanks to the continued effects of Debris. The latest episode of the NBC sci-fi show sees Finola and Bryan (Riann Steele and Jonathan Tucker) investigate an industrial farm after getting reports that the rain has affected the employees inside that particular weather zone.

But while they all remain relatively safe inside, they start to asphyxiate if they step outside, leaving them all trapped within it.

And as you can see in an exclusive clip (below), that's not the only issue with the alien tech-influenced weather event, which seems to have changed the ecology of that area and the people inside it. A child of one of the farmworkers has gone missing and it's up to the Orbital Agents to find him fast since he probably doesn't know about what could happen if he accidentally leaves the limited field they're all trapped in.

Video of &#039;Debris&#039; Episode 4, &quot;In Universe&quot; [EXCLUSIVE CLIP] | SYFY WIRE

Elsewhere in the episode, Finola learns a secret about her father that could threaten her still-tenuous relationship with Bryan, and Maddox must deal with turmoil at home.

The series, which was created by J.H. Wyman (Fringe) is set in the near future, in a world where humanity has discovered an abandoned (and derelict) alien spaceship in our solar system. As it rains down the titular "debris," it starts to cause strange things to happen on Earth — even affecting humankind. This prompts the U.S.A. and the U.K. to join forces via the CIA and MI6, as they form a joint investigation department called Orbital, meant to investigate these occurrences.

"I was always more interested in the human reaction to these things, and using those as a mirror to show what we are," Wyman tells SYFY WIRE. "The debris is like science. It can be used for good, or it can be used for bad. Who knows what it's going to bring? It's up to us, as human beings, to figure it out. I really wanted to tell stories that have the concept of identifiable human condition stories –– issues that people are going through now about loneliness and isolation, and that life is guided by the human connections that you make. We have to keep that hope alive. That's the crux of what I'm trying to do."

Debris airs Mondays on NBC at 10 pm ET/PT. You can stream all available episodes on Peacock now.