Disney+ halts production on WandaVision, Loki over coronavirus concerns

Josh Weiss
Mar 14, 2020

After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier halted filming in Prague over the growing coronavirus pandemic earlier this week, two more Marvel Studios TV series coming to Disney+ have followed suit.

As Deadline reports, both WandaVision and Loki are temporarily shutting down their productions until the disease can be safely contained. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also hit a complete pause and will most likely not be returning to Prague anytime soon (the European shoot was only expected to last about a week). 

Elsewhere in the MCU, Shang-Chi stopped shooting after director Destin Daniel Cretton decided to place himself into isolation for the sake of his newborn child.

Since yesterday, Disney has been stopping all of its live-action productions like Rob Marshall's Little Mermaid remake, Joe Johnston's Shrunk, and Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, the latter falling under the Mouse House's newly-christened 20th Century Studios.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Led by showrunner Malcolm Spellman (Empire), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is slated to hit Disney+ this August, although it could be postponed if the virus situation worsens.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are returning to portray Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes respectively. Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp are also back as their Captain America: Civil War characters, Zemo and Sharon Carter. Wyatt Russell, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly round out the rest of the cast.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

Showrun by Jac Schaeffer (a writer on the MCU's Captain Marvel and Black Widow movies), WandaVision is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this December. 

Both Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are returning to play Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) and the Vision respectively. While we know that the project will mash together all different kinds of genres, we don't know how the series will address the death of Vision in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) is leading the charge on Loki, which drops next year and is said to follow the version of the character that obsconded with the Space Stone in last year's Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the Norse god of mischief, headlining a cast that includes Gugu Mbatha-RawRichard E. Grant, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino.

Loki TV show

Credit: Marvel Studios / Disney

All of the Marvel shows coming to Disney's streaming service will directly intersect with the studio's comic book stories being told on the big screen.

Earlier today, Warner Bros. halted production on Matt Reeves' The Batman, while Universal stopped principal photography on Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion.

