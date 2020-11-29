The fam faces off a new kind of Dalek in trailer for Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks

Prepare for maximum extermination. The BBC has dropped the new trailer for the upcoming Doctor Who holiday special, Revolution of the Daleks, and has finally stopped being coy about its air date: New Year's Day.

Graham, Ryan and Yaz must stop a scheme to destroy the world involving a newly-designed old enemy, a Dalek. And wouldn't you know it? Chris Noth's Trump-inspired Jack Robertson (from the Season 11 episode "Arachnids in the UK") is returning to help the Daleks' evil scheme (whether he's an unwitting dupe of the genocidal aliens or fully aware of or indifferent to the havok he's about to wreak remains to be seen). To make matters works, the fam is going to have to save the world without the help of The Doctor, as she's locked up in space prison. Fortunately, they will have Captain Jack Harkness to lend a hand, who, for an immortal being, sure needs a lot of praise.

Check it out below.

Video of Revolution of the Daleks: Release Date Trailer | Doctor Who

Obviously the fam and Captain Jack have their work cut out for them when they don't have The Doctor to help them with this seemingly impossible task. But as Jack says: "Being with the Doctor, you don't get to choose when it stops, whether you leave her or she leaves you."

Or, as Graham puts it: "The Doc would really want us to keep an eye on the planet, right?"

And while that might not seem possible, Ryan is quick to point out the obvious: "If we don't help, the human race is going down."

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks airs on BBC and BBC America on New Year’s Day 2021.