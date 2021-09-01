The Brotherhood of Evil brings a talking gorilla, a brain in a jar & more in trailer for Doom Patrol's new season

Nothing — and we mean nothing — can prepare you for the official trailer someone actually edited together for Season 3 of Doom Patrol on HBO Max. If you're not familiar with the Brotherhood of Evil (a group of villains from the original DP comics), then seeing a talking Gorilla, aka "Monsieur Mallah," and a plotting brain in a jar, aka "the Brain," may seem a little *ahem* jarring at first.

But we assure you, all of this — whether it's the horse with a nail sticking out of its forehead or what looks to be an army of flesh-eating butts — is just another day at the office for the weirdest DC show currently in rotation.

Following Dorothy's confrontation with the Candlemaker last season, the core group — Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Cyborg (Jovian Wade), and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero) — finds itself approached by a time traveler named Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) who needs their help in finding and killing Sisterhood of Dada (another collection of baddies based on the Brotherhood of Dada).

Watch the trailer now:

Video of Doom Patrol Season 3 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

"It's frankly a funny path of self-discovery because when she comes to be with the Doom Patrol, she's completely forgotten who she is and what her powers are," showrunner Jeremy Carver said of Rouge (a card-carrying member of the Brotherhood of Evil in the comics) during an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month. "So watching her rediscover what she can do is hopefully a lot of fun and a little silly. She's just been nothing short of amazing for us this year."

Based on characters created by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani, Doom Patrol is executive produced by Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson.

The first trio of episodes for Doom Patrol Season 3 drops onto HBO Max Thursday, Sep. 23. After that, subsequent installments will debut on a weekly basis through Thursday, Nov. 11.