Dracula: Sink your teeth into seductive full trailer for Sherlock alums' BBC series

Dracula is a property that's been done to death in pop culture, but the officially seductive trailer for the BBC's upcoming take on the classic Bram Stoker blood-sucker does make a very good case for yet another live-action adaptation. Created Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat (the duo behind Sherlock), the series stars Claes Bang (The Affair) as the titular Count.

Set to Iggy Pop's "Lust for Life," the first batch of footage promises an updated, almost irreverent twist on a well-known horror icon. Sure, Dracula is scary (he torments a horde of troubled nuns while trapped in a jail cell), but he's not above making a joke, either. It's all about balance, folks.

Break out your wooden stake and necklace of garlic before you watch the bloody trailer below:

Video of Dracula: Official Trailer - BBC

"In a slightly strange way, Dracula has become one of the great leading male roles ever," Moffat told Empire Magazine for the publication's end-of-year issue. "He's everything a great leading man can be without the burden of heroism. Making the hero evil is an extraordinary decision. You can't make him good because that's not the point of Dracula. It's quite a challenge. It took us a long time to figure out how he spoke — he doesn't usually speak much. What do you say when you're Dracula?"

John Heffernan, Morfydd Clark, Dolly Wells, Sarah Niles, Matthew Beard, Chanel Cresswell, Lyndsey Marshal, Clive Russell, Joanna Scanlan, Jonathan Aris, Sacha Dhawan, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Catherine Schell, Youssef Kerkour, and even Gatiss himself co-star on the show.

Around the same time that the BBC dropped the above trailer, Netflix, which will be hosting Season 1 in the United States after it airs on TV, dropped its own look at the show. Check it out below:

Video of Dracula | Teaser | Netflix

Dracula premieres on BBC One Wednesday, January 1 (aka New Year's Day). It will hit Netflix three days later on Saturday, January 4 after the first three episodes have aired on television. Similar to other TV shows produced in the United Kingdom, Dracula's first season (or "series," as it's known in Britain) is only three episodes long.