Dracula Teaser: Creators of Sherlock show off their latest TV collaboration

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have attacked all sorts of genres with much success. They’ve taken science fiction by oncoming storm with Doctor Who. Their foray into a mystery with Sherlock helped make Benedict Cumberbatch a household name. Now, the duo has jumped feet first into the world of horror with their upcoming mini-series Dracula. Based on Bram Stoker’s famous novel, the official description from the BBC reads, “This retelling of the classic story follows Dracula from his origins in Eastern Europe to his battles with Van Helsing’s descendant and beyond.” Check out the trailer below to see what Moffat and Gatiss have in store for fans.

Video of Dracula | Teaser Trailer - BBC

Dracula is played by Danish actor Claes Bang who, from the few moments we saw of him, seems to be embracing the evil side of Dracula. In an interview with Radio Times, Gatiss said, “Dracula [is] the hero of his own story and less of a shadowy presence.” A villain who believes he’s the hero is usually the most dangerous one.

The series also stars John Heffernan, Dolly Wells, and Joanna Scanlan. It will be distributed by BBC One in the UK and Netflix in the United States. Similar to Moffat and Gattis’ Sherlock series, Dracula will consist of only three episodes. While there is no official release date, we can’t wait to take a bite out of Moffat and Gatiss’ latest creation.