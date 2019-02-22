DuckTales finally reveals the secret of Huey, Dewey, and Louie's long-lost mom

DuckTales fans know that Huey, Dewey, and Louie’s mom Della went missing and was largely never heard from again — but now the cartoon lore is about to get a whole lot more interesting.

Thanks to a sneak peek from an upcoming episode of the Disney Channel reboot of the classic show, fans will find out just what Donald Duck’s twin sister (and the reason why these quacking triplets have been stuck with Uncle Scrooge McDuck) has been up to for so long. Turns out, she's been lost in space.

This clip from “What Ever Happened to Della Duck?!” involves a moon landing, some nasty gum, and some wistful space survival to rival that of Sandra Bullock’s in Gravity.

Take a look:

Video of Sneak Peek: What Ever Happened to Della Duck?! | DuckTales | Disney Channel

Della’s stuck on the moon before her sons ever hatch — likely explaining why, in the brief moments she’s appeared on the show, she’s been a character whose daring-do has always been tinged with sadness.

Now, with the first episode to ever focus on the character on the way, perhaps fans will begin to understand years and years of history stemming from her last, ill-fated adventure. On a rocket that was crashed on the moon. Wow, these ducks have such a cool mom.

“What Ever Happened to Della Duck?!” airs on March 9.