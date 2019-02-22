Latest Stories

Water NASA Earth Science Division
Tag: Science
NASA brings its many cameras back down on Earth, gifts us with world's greatest coffee-table book
The Division 2 via official YouTube 2019
Tag: Games
Gaming: Division 2 bares Black Tusks; Fortnite’s Marshmello millions; Pokemon Go! switches sides
American Gods Season 2: Mr. Nancy (Orlando Jones)
Tag: TV
New American Gods Season 2 featurette sets the tone: 'Evolve or die'
Hagrids Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure
Tag: Movies
WATCH: Tom Felton and Harry Potter art director exclusively tease Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure
Della Duck Ducktales

DuckTales finally reveals the secret of Huey, Dewey, and Louie's long-lost mom

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 22, 2019

DuckTales fans know that Huey, Dewey, and Louie’s mom Della went missing and was largely never heard from again — but now the cartoon lore is about to get a whole lot more interesting.

Thanks to a sneak peek from an upcoming episode of the Disney Channel reboot of the classic show, fans will find out just what Donald Duck’s twin sister (and the reason why these quacking triplets have been stuck with Uncle Scrooge McDuck) has been up to for so long. Turns out, she's been lost in space.

This clip from “What Ever Happened to Della Duck?!” involves a moon landing, some nasty gum, and some wistful space survival to rival that of Sandra Bullock’s in Gravity.

Take a look:

Della’s stuck on the moon before her sons ever hatch — likely explaining why, in the brief moments she’s appeared on the show, she’s been a character whose daring-do has always been tinged with sadness.

Now, with the first episode to ever focus on the character on the way, perhaps fans will begin to understand years and years of history stemming from her last, ill-fated adventure. On a rocket that was crashed on the moon. Wow, these ducks have such a cool mom.

“What Ever Happened to Della Duck?!” airs on March 9.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: DuckTales
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Della Duck

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: DuckTales
Tag: Disney Animation
ducktales.jpg
Rebooted Ducktales moves to Disney Channel with trailer for new episodes
Henry Barajas
Apr 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Goose
Tag: Captain Marvel
captain-marvel-goose-poster
Captain Marvel's cat Goose continues to steal spotlight with livestream, teaser
Jacob Oller
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: The Twilight Zone
Tag: Jordan Peele
The Twilight Zone CBS
The weirdness is real in first trailer for CBS All Access' The Twilight Zone reboot
Swapna Krishna
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: The Order
Tag: Trailers
The Order poster
Exclusive: The Order trailer showcases Netlix’s 'double agent' werewolf drama
Jacob Oller
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1