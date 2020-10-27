Exclusive: Cover reveal and excerpt from YA debut Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses

Kristen O'Neal's upcoming debut novel, Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses is your next favorite horror-comedy. We are excited to share an exclusive first look at the cover and an excerpt from the forthcoming book with you today!

Credit: Quirk Books

From the publisher, Quirk Books:

A sharply observed, hilarious, and heartwarming debut novel of best friendship and chronic illness, Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses explores what it means to come of age when your life gets derailed by a diagnosis—whether it's of the textbook or spellbook variety.

Priya worked hard to pursue her pre-med dreams in California, but a diagnosis of Lyme disease sends her back to her loving but overbearing family in New Jersey—and leaves her wondering if she’ll ever be able to return to the way things were. Thankfully she has her online pen pal, Brigid, and the rest of the members of “oof ouch my bones,” a virtual chronic illness support group.

When Brigid suddenly goes offline, Priya musters up the energy to check on her IRL. Priya isn’t sure what to expect, but it isn’t the horrifying creature that's shut in the basement. With Brigid nowhere to be found, Priya begins to puzzle together an impossible but obvious truth: the creature might be a werewolf—and the werewolf might be Brigid.

Click through to read an exclusive excerpt of Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses!

Credit: Quirk Books

Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses will be available in stores April 27, 2021!