Fantasy Island trailer finds Roselyn Sanchez giving guests a chance to live out their twisty dreams

“Every guest thinks they can live out a beautiful dream. It’s never that simple.”

So warns Roselyn Sanchez’s Elena Roarke, owner of a mysterious island resort who makes guests’ dreams come true...with a twist...in the latest version of Fantasy Island. After Blumhouse tried to revive the 1970s TV series as a horror film (with...mixed results), Fox is bringing the series back. And, if today's new trailer is anything to judge by, it appears to be sticking a bit closer to the original show’s roots.

Check out the trailer below:

Video of Preview: Let The Adventure Begin | FANTASY ISLAND

Fantasy Island centers around a luxury resort where any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, no matter how fantastical. Of course, they rarely turn out as expected. Keeping with the original series’ anthology format, each episode will tell new stories about guests who arrive on the island seeking one thing and leaving with...well, perhaps something else – thanks to the island’s magic.

We’re shown signs of how magical the island is by one couple becoming decades younger after swimming in a spring, and another couple swapping bodies (it’s unclear if this is a Face/Off or a Freaky Friday scenario). Meanwhile, Roarke explains to a guest that she transforms people’s lives... “almost always for the better.” (Presumably "almost" is the key word there.)

Fantasy Island poster (Credit: Fox)

The original series created by Gene Levitt originally ran from 1977 to 1984 on ABC, and starred Ricardo “KHAN!!!!” Montalbán as Mr. Roarke, and Hervé “The plane, The plane!” Villechaize as Tattoo. The network then revived it for the small screen in 1998 starring Malcolm McDowell. And the previously mentioned Blumhouse horror film came out last year.

Per a news release issued by Fox, this series has a direct connection to the original show by stating that Sanchez’s Elena Roarke is “a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke” who “set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy.”

This version of Fantasy Island hails from writer-producers Liz Craft and Sarah Fain of The 100 fame, in partnership with Sony Pictures TV and Gemstone Studios.

The adventure begins Aug. 10 on Fox.