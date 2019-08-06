Enter a new fantasy noir world with extended trailer for Amazon's Carnival Row

After weeks of teasers and featurettes, we've finally got our first look at a proper, full trailer for the new Amazon series Carnival Row, and it's a dazzling journey into a world full of magical creatures and dark mysteries.

Developed by Travis Beacham and Rene Echevarria from a script Beacham wrote years ago that wound up on the Black List of the best unproduced screenplays, Carnival Row transports us to a Victorian fantasy world in which all manner of magical creatures, including fairies, are very real and have been relegated to second-class-citizen status. These creatures, exiled from their homelands by the wars of the human race, are immigrants living among one another in a city that does not want them there. As tensions rise amid this arrangement, a human man named Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) rekindles a lost love with a fairy woman named Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne), and a series of murders rock the city.

Thanks to the show's appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, complete with a pop-up experience laying out its fantasy-Victorian world, we've gotten to know a good bit about the characters and universe of Carnival Row, but unless you were in the room for the show's Comic-Con panel, you haven't seen every piece of footage there is to see yet, until today. The official trailer has finally landed, and it's packed with both the tension of this world on the edge and the stirring emotions that unite Vignette and Philo. Let's take a look.

Video of Carnival Row Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Carnival Row arrives August 30 on Amazon Prime. A second season has already been ordered, so when you're done with your binge watch you can be comforted by the knowlege that there's more on the way.