Netflix introduces first 3DCG Ghost in the Shell adaptation: Watch the teaser

No Scarlett Johansson here: Netflix’s upcoming Ghost in the Shell anime is 100% animated, though not how fans may expect. Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, from Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex), uses 3DCG for its depiction of cyberhuman crimefighter Motoko Kusanagi.

The same tech used to make Dragon Quest: Your Story or Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (both video game-based films, it’s worth noting) comes into play here, with famed Ghost in the Shell anime studio Production I.G teaming with Sola Digital Arts (they also worked on the new Ultraman) for this style change.

Now, fans of the sci-fi classic can get a first look at what the new iteration has in store thanks to Netflix’s first teaser for the series. Check it out:

Video of Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 | Teaser | Netflix

The latest adaptation of Shirow Masamune’s manga shows off its heroine (aka The Major) driving out of a city into the palm-treed highway — all blissfully alone with her futuristic dune buggy.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 certainly looks different but The Major hasn’t changed a bit. The woman inside a totally cybernetic body is back to fight crime as her "elite Section 9 begins conducting covert cyber operations” in the year 2045, according to an official synopsis. Little else is known about the upcoming series, but that should all change before its 2020 premiere.

What do you think of Ghost in the Shell’s new look?