WIRE Buzz: Guillermo del Toro almost had an It: Chapter Two cameo; Alien doc gets new trailer; more

It: Chapter 2 has a lot going for it: a darker, gorier story, a scene-stealing Bill Hader, and at least one scene that will feature an unprecedented amount of fake blood. However, it almost had one more thing going for it: Guillermo del Toro.

In an interview with /Film, director Andy Muschietti explained that The Shape of Water director was considered for a cameo role in his horror sequel, albeit for a scene that didn't end up making the final cut. Had it come together, though, it would've revolved around young Ben (Jeremy Ray Taylor) running into a janitor in the halls of his school.

"I wanted Guillermo in the movie. Guillermo del Toro," Muschietti explained. "We were this close. He was going to play the janitor that Ben runs into when he’s running away from Pennywise. Yeah. That scene, of course, would have been like five minutes longer if Guillermo was in it."

Muschietti also said that he's "very ambitious when it comes to cameos," calling it "my best trait as a director."

Even though the film clocks in at just under three hours, it's a shame that del Toro's cameo didn't happen. What's five more minutes, anyway?

Next, it's been 40 years since director Ridley Scott redefined both horror and sci-fi with Alien, and now Memory: The Origins of Alien will give viewers a new perspective on the pinnacle moment in cinema.

The new documentary comes from director Alexandre O. Philippe, who previously helmed The People vs. George Lucas and 78/52, which dissected Psycho's notorious shower scene. In Memory, Philippe explores the mythical origins of Alien through behind-the-scenes footage, unearthed notes from co-creators Dan O'Bannon and H.R. Giger, and a thorough explanation of the unforgettable "chestburster" sequence.

You can check out the trailer for yourself right here:

Video of Memory: The Origins of Alien - Official Trailer

The documentary hails from Screen Media and the fan-owned Legion M, which purchased the film after its screening at Sundance back in January, a milestone for the company. You can catch Memory: The Origins of Alien when it opens in theaters and VOD starting October 4.

Finally, Travis Stevens' gender-bending horror flick Girl on the Third Floor also has a trailer; however, this one features Phil Brooks, better known as WWE wrestler CM Punk.

In the film, Brooks plays Don Koch, a regular guy who convinces his wife, Liz (Trieste Kelly Dunn), to move into a creepy old Victorian house. While the house certainly has some structural issues, it also has a dark and evil past that won't be covered up with a new coat of paint.

Check it out for yourself:

Video of Girl on the Third Floor - Official Movie Trailer (2019)

After the film premiered at SXSW earlier this year, Stevens told us back in April that they shot the film in an Illinois house with its own history of being haunted. "That house actually sits across from a church," Stevens said. "And was reported to be a bordello before. So those dynamics were there. That's all real."

Girl on the Third Floor will be available in theaters and VOD starting October 25.