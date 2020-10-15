Slice into another world with the full trailer for His Dark Materials' second season on HBO

After two glimpses of footage — first at this year's virtual Comic-Con@Home and then again in August — His Dark Materials' second season is giving fans even more to dig into for its take on author Philip Pullman's franchise and its Subtle Knife. The new full trailer puts the world-slicing blade front and center to the HBO series, with the looming war looking to make Lyra's (Dafne Keen) life even more complicated than the Dust-driven first season already did.

Airships, polar bears, and witchery are afoot as always for the franchise, but this time around things are different. "The world is changing," as the opening voiceover explains. The main thing that hasn't changed is that Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) is still so, so scary. Lyra's being hunted, worlds are in danger, and war is coming - things are getting epic.

Take a look:

Video of His Dark Materials: Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO

"You will need a knife. One that can slice between worlds."

As Lin-Manuel Miranda's Lee Scoresby and Andrew Scott's shamanistic John Parry link up to do some searching of their own (and making the internet go crazy in the meantime), the Magisterium is doubling down on being the worst. Bombing runs, spooky backroom dealings, and black ops outfits are way too much to deal with — especially when Lyra's world is infested with "spectres." She (and Will [Amir Wilson]) have got enough on their plate!

The second season also adds Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby to the already stacked cast.

His Dark Materials returns to HBO on Nov. 16.