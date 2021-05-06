More blockbusters head to streaming: Paramount+ snags Fuqua’s ‘Infinite’; Amazon puts slipper on ‘Cinderella’

While the movie box office is slowly finding its legs as summer inches closer, the phenomenon of big-name projects skipping theaters in favor of a straight-to-streaming debut is finding legs of its own. Now we can add sci-fi thriller Infinite and Sony’s musical Cinderella retelling to the growing list of movies whose opening day will unfold not in theaters, but in the living room.

In the case of the Antoine Fuqua-directed Infinite, not only is the movie switching gears to head straight to streaming; it’s also releasing way ahead of its originally-planned Sept. 24 theatrical premiere. Via Deadline, ViacomCBS revealed during an earnings call that the Mark Wahlberg-starring story of a man with a sci-fi identity crisis will instead launch directly to Paramount+ sometime in June.

Infinite, which originally had MCU mainstay Chris Evans in the leading role, is based on author D. Eric Maikranz's novel The Reincarnationist Papers, following the universe-saving exploits of the aptly-named group of gifted immortals collectively known as “The Infinite.” Wahlberg stars as Evan McCauley, a man nearing a nervous breakdown thanks to memories and abilities he has no direct recollection of acquiring. With humanity facing an existential threat, The Infinite recognizes what’s really going on with Evan (like them, he’s lived several past lives and wields immense power — but can recall none of it)...but the catch is that they must persuade Evan that he’s the key to saving the world.

Adapted by Todd Stein with a screenplay from Ian Shorr, Infinite also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones, and Dylan O’Brien. There’s no firm release date, but the movie is set to arrive at Paramount+ this June.

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Sony, meanwhile, is sweeping Cinderella out of movie houses and onto the small screen in a shift away from its planned debut in theaters. Variety reports that Amazon Prime will instead serve as the release platform for Sony’s musical take on the classic story, which stars Camila Cabello as the titular rags-to-riches stepdaughter.

Cabello won’t be singing solo, though, with plenty of additional musical star power rounding out the Cinderella cast. Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and Missy Elliott are also set to bring the tunes, alongside a lineup that also includes Pierce Brosnan, John Mulaney, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, and Romesh Ranganathan. Menzel will menace Cabello’s character as the wicked stepmother, with Brosnan playing King Rowan. Porter will appear as Cinderella’s fairy godparent, while Driver stars as Queen Beatrice.

Written and directed by 30 Rock veteran and Pitch Perfect creator Kay Cannon, Cinderella was reportedly set to carriage-ride into theaters this July. The movie’s Amazon release date hasn’t yet been revealed, so we’ll be watching until the stroke of midnight for additional premiere-date news.