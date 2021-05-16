Keegan-Michael Key puts Muppets in their place during hilarious SNL sketch

After years of getting away with doing and saying whatever they wanted, two Muppets finally got their comeuppance. Or so we thought.

Keegan-Michael Key made his SNL hosting debut on the May 15 episode, and he brought some pretty big guest stars with him. In a parody of the classic Muppet Show introduction, Kermit the Frog brought out the show’s special guest Lily Tomlin (Melissa Villasenor). As always, Statler and Waldorf (Beck Bennett and Mikey Day) hurled heckles from their private balcony seats.

This time, things didn’t exactly go as planned. The venue for this week’s Muppet Show finally acquired security who was willing to do their job in the form of Key and Kenan Thompson. Even when Statler and Waldorf plead their case, Key would just repeat, “YOU...are free to leave.” For those of you who have ever been to a late-night comedy show, you know how good it feels to hear someone put in their place, whether person or Muppet.

Even with Key advising that “everybody here paid good money to hear this little dragon and his friends,” the two could not control themselves, and it led to a violent confrontation between them and security. Unfortunately, the loser of the fight wasn’t security, and it wasn’t Statler and Waldorf. It was Kermit. You can check out the sketch in its entirety down below.

Video of The Muppet Show - SNL

Key was joined in this episode by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. The season finale of SNL airs May 22 with host Ana Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit, The New Mutants) and musical guest Lil Nas X.