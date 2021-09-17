'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 7 heads to the age of Prohibition in first magical teaser trailer

Grab your Tommy Gun, flapper dress, and favorite jug of bathtub gin! The CW time travels all the way back to the Roaring Twenties in with the first teaser trailer for Season 7 of DC's Legends of Tomorrow (premiering next month). The production and consumption of booze might have been illegal, but everything else about the decade was pretty great (save for the irresponsible credit loaning and rampant stock market speculation that led to the Great Depression in 1929, of course).

Our heroes are stuck in the distant past and their only hope rests with Matt Ryan's new character, Dr. Gwyn Davies.

"There's more chance for spontaneous things [with Dr. Gwyn Davies] to happen outside of the framework we've constructed, and that's really exciting," Ryan teased to Entertainment Weekly last month. "I'm not saying it's better than playing John Constantine. John Constantine has been wonderful. The timing of how this thing has happened, it felt like it was time for me to explore something in a different way and this way, so it's worked out perfectly."

After a year-and-a-half of sporadic pandemic shut downs that caused delays with The CW's production schedules (plus pretty much every other studio and network, of course), the network looks to be back on track with programming rolling as we head to the fall of 2021. So, here's hoping this fall won't be quite as chaotic for fans.

“The CW dares to defy by expanding our primetime schedule to include Saturday night and becoming a full 14 hour, seven-day-a-week broadcast network for the first time in its history, offering more original series on both our linear and digital platforms, providing more opportunities for our advertisers and affiliates,” CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. “We are rolling out an exciting lineup of our signature returning series which will be joined this upcoming season by the new, reimagined 4400 and the highly anticipated, brand new revival of Legends of the Hidden Temple along with new series slated for midseason, All American: Homecoming and Naomi."

Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 — which is still in production — premieres on The CW Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. EST. New episodes will be free to stream via the network app the following day. The Season 7 premiere will be followed by the Season 3 premiere of Batwoman at 9 p.m. EST.