'LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales' trailer teases a Halloween 'What If...?' for the 'Star Wars' universe

Marvel isn't the only one capable of exploring alternate realities within established canon. The official trailer for the LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales special (coming to Disney+ early next month) teases a trio of stories that put a fresh — and borderline What If...? — twist on beloved characters and storylines.

Set on the volcanic planet of Mustafar, Terrifying Tales follows Poe Dameron (Jake Green), BB-8, and plucky mechanic Dean (Raphael Alejandro) as they're treated to a hair-raising tour of Vader's old castle. One of the most foreboding locations in the Star Wars mythos, the castle is being turned into a galactic tourist attraction by Graballa the Hutt (Dana Snyder).

The tour is hosted by Vader's old servant, Vaneé (Tony Hale), who spins three separate yarns: "The Lost Boy," which chronicles Ben Solo's introduction to Ren (Christian Slater) and the Dark Side; “The Dueling Monstrosities," which imagines an epic battle between a reborn Darth Maul and General Grievous, and "The Wookiee's Paw," a Star Wars version of "The Monkey's Paw" in which all of Luke Skywalker's deepest desires come true.

Watch the trailer now:

Video of LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales | Official Trailer | Disney+

As they're lured deeper into the bowels of the castle, a sinister plan to awaken an ancient evil emerges. To save the day and get back to their friends, Poe, BB-8, and Dean must face their fears and thwart Vaneé.

Trevor Devall (Emperor Palpatine), Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (NI-L8), and Matt Sloan (Darth Vader) co-star.

Written and executive produced by David Shayne, Terrifying Tales was directed by Ken Cunningham. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Jason Cosler, and Jennifer Twiner McCarron are also executive producers. Daniel Cavey and Dan Langlois are producers.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales exclusively premieres on Disney+ Friday, Oct. 1.