Netflix unfreezes first trailer for post-apocalyptic anime series, 7SEEDS

Josh Weiss
May 27, 2019

It's just the end of the world again, but you may want to go back to sleep once you see what's left of it...

Back in November, Netflix announced that it had ordered a number of new anime-based programming. One of those shows was 7SEEDS, a post-apocalyptic drama based on the 2001 manga by Yumi Tamura, which centers on a group of young people who were frozen by the government before the world ended, so as to preserve humanity.

With the first trailer now online, viewers can hype themselves up for a wasteland filled with mistrust, self-doubt, and giant insects. In such a dangerous world, the once-cryogenically frozen humans must rely on one another to survive and build a fresh (and hopefully better) society.

Check out the action and drama-packed trailer below:

Animated by Japanese animation studio Gonzo (Bayonetta: Bloody Fate), the upcoming series was directed by Yukio Takahashi (Romeo x Juliet). Touko Machida (Chaika the Coffin Princess) is handling music while Youko Satou (Dog & Scissors) designs the characters.

The voice cast comprises: Nao Tōyama (Natsu Iwashimizu), Jun Fukuyama (Arashi Aota), Katsuyuki Konishi (Semimaru Asai), Yoko Soumi (Botan Saotome), Kana Asumi (Matsuri Tendō), Akira Ishida (Chimaki Yamori), Aoi Yūki (Hotaru Kusakari), and Kazuhiko Inoue (Kaname Mozunoto).

The award-winning (and nominated) manga upon which the show is based recently wrapped up a spinoff series in 2017, has sold millions of copies, and was adapted for radio format in the early 2000s.

Netflix's other anime projects include: UltramanNeon Genesis EvangelionRilakkuma & Kaoru, and Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac.

7SEEDS awakes out of its cryosleep and premieres on Netflix Friday, June 28.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: 7SEEDS
Tag: netflix
Tag: anime
Tag: post-apocalypse
Tag: Japan
Tag: Trailers

