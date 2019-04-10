Netflix unleashes Lucifer thirst in first Season 4 teaser, release set for May

Lucifer isn’t just back, blessed with a second life over at Netflix after the streaming service revived the cult Fox show from an untimely death after only three seasons.

It’s back and playing to its true savior — its thirsty audience that led a social media campaign to save the show — more than ever now that shackling network regulations have been shrugged off and the sinful paradise of streaming has been infiltrated. At least, that’s the takeaway from the first teaser Netflix has dropped for the series.

That tiny clip is all abs, all the time. And that’s fitting with the bonkers story about the sexiest Devil the world has ever known. But aside from dripping muscles and smouldering stares, fans also get a premiere date for Season 4.

Take a look:

Ok, deep breaths. Star Tom Ellis isn’t really staring you down after rising again...out of a swimming pool. But if that’s the tone Netflix is going to stick with over the 10 episodes it’s ordered of the show, then fans ought to be pleased with the work soon to come from co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson. And who isn’t ready to see the devil speak with Eve?

Lucifer’s hot, new 10 episodes all drop on May 8.