Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin trailer proves family is always scary

Not much was known about Paramount and Blumhouse's plan to "reimagine" the Paranormal Activity franchise — apart from a brief teaser released a few weeks ago. But now thanks to the official trailer (below), fans can get a sense of what's in store when the movie hits Paramount+ on Oct. 29, just in time for Halloween.

Turns out the film follows the story of Margot (Charmed's Emily Bader), a documentary filmmaker who travels to what appears to be an isolated Amish community in search of members of her biological family, so she can learn more about her long-lost mother and her wider family, and make a film while she's at it.

Of course, it doesn't take long for weird things to start happening, and for Margot to realize that all is not what it seems. From the looks of things, her family might be hiding some pretty sinister secrets — including the whereabouts of her mother. (The secret, secluded church with demon markings probably isn't a good sign.)

Check out the trailer now:

Video of Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin | Official Trailer | Paramount+

The documentary format's a great way to transport viewers to new locations, but also to explore new characters and other kinds of possibly paranormal goings-on. It's also a fresh new direction for the long-running film series, of which Next of Kin is the seventh film. The previous six films have brought in nearly $900 million and went on to establish Blumhouse's name as a house of horror, having produced a whole slew of scary movies since.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is directed by William Eubank (Underwater) and written by Christopher Landon (scribe of Paranormal Activity 2-5), with a cast that includes Bader, Rolland Buck III (Chicago Med), Dan Lippert (Camp WWE), and Henry Ayers-Brown (Monsterland). Blumhouse founder Jason Blum serves as a producer on the title, along with original creator, writer, and director, Oren Peli. Landon also executive produces the project alongside Steven Schneider and Jenny Hinkey.

Of course, Paranormal Activity isn't the only horror on the horizon this month. Halloween Kills sees masked killer Michael Myers return to terrorize Jamie Lee Curtis and other cinema-goers, while Netflix's Midnight Mass is currently bringing the hair-raising fear right into your home, and even the Muppets themselves head to The Haunted Mansion.

Credit: Paramount+

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will be unleashed onto Paramount+ on Oct. 29.