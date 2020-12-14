Patty Jenkins says 'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' movie won't be game or comic adaptation: 'It's an original story'

When Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron film takes flight in 2023, it won't be a straight-up take on the '90s-era comic books and video games that inspired it. Speaking with IGN shortly after the massive announcements made at Disney's Investors Day last week, the Wonder Woman director teased her take on the band of brave Rebel pilots.

"We're doing something original with great influence from the games and the books," Jenkins said. "There's a lot of things being acknowledged and understood about the greatness of all of those things, but yes, it's an original story and I'm so psyched to do it."

After the success of Rogue One, which put a galactic spin on the espionage genre, Jenkins has a chance to provide a fresh take on the Top Gun/hotshot flyers genre. In any case, she will be the first woman to helm a big screen Star Wars project, following in the footsteps of The Rise of Skywalker's second unit director, Victoria Mahoney.

Of course, on the small screen, Deborah Chow and Bryce Dallas Howard are known for directing episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney+. Chow is currently locked in to direct the Obi-Wan spinoff series coming to the platform that will see the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

As of right now, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron will fly into theaters everywhere Dec. 25, 2023. In the meantime, fans of the filmmaker can look forward to the release of Wonder Woman 1984, which arrives in theaters and on HBO Max this Christmas (Friday, Dec. 25).

The Investors Day also yielded the news of an Ahsoka Tano spinoff, (Rosario Dawson will reprise her Mandalorian role), a Lando Calrissian spinoff (Donald Glover could potentially return), The Acolyte (hailing from Leslye Headland, it's set during the days of the High Republic) Rangers of the New Republic (taking place during The Mandalorian timeline), Star Wars: Visions (a series of animated projects from premiere Japanese creators), and A Droid Story (an animated show featuring R2-D2 and C-3PO), as well as teaser trailers for the Cassian Andor show and The Bad Batch.