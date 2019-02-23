Latest Stories

Left Alive via Square Enix site 2019
Tag: Games
Gaming: Left Alive stealth trailer; Fallout 76 and Anthem next steps; unreleased Sega game to debut
The Good Place, Eleanor and Chidi
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 02/23
Power Rangers Beast Morphers
Tag: TV
Power Rangers Beast Morphers trailer drops ahead of Nickelodeon debut next week
The Kid Who Would Be King
Tag: Fangrrls
The Kid Who Would Be King has a great message that it just doesn’t understand
Power Rangers Beast Morphers

Power Rangers Beast Morphers trailer drops ahead of Nickelodeon debut next week

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Alexis Sottile
Feb 23, 2019

Everything 90's is so hot right now that even Carol Danvers will be making her debut in that decade in just two short weeks. So how could we relive the 90's in 2019 without a brand new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show? The answer: we couldn't, and we don't have to. Because thanks to Hasbro (who acquired the rights to the Power Rangers last year) and Nickelodeon, you can party like it's a Saturday morning in 1999 starting next Saturday, March 2nd, when the Power Rangers' universe-expanding "Power Rangers Beast Morphers" debuts on that network at 8 AM EST/PST. 

According to the episode description below the forthcoming promo, the new TV storyline begins when "Earth has been at peace for several years. Scientists have discovered the technology to harness the power of the Morphin Grid. But the tech was corrupted by Evox, an evil virus...By mixing Morphin Grid energy with animal DNA, they [the Power Rangers] create new powerful morphers, advanced weaponry, robotic defenders, dynamic zords, and mighty megazords!" 

That sounds like a lot! Check out the trailer below: 

The series features new actors and characters, with Rorrie Travis as Devon/ Red Ranger, Jasmeet Baduwalia as Ravi/ Blue Ranger, Jacqueline Scislowski as Zoey/ Yellow Ranger, Colby Strong as Blaze Ranger, Liana Ramirez as Roxy, Abraham Rodriguez as Nate, Kristina Ho as Betty, and Cosme Flores as Ben. 

So break out the sugary cereal and get ready for some good old-fashioned 90's fun, now with more beasts.  And you can always record it if you no longer like to sprint out of bed at 8 AM on Saturdays. 

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: MIghty Morphin Power Rangers
Tag: power rangers
Tag: Power Rangers Beast Morphers
Tag: Nickelodeon
Tag: 1990s
Tag: Captain Marvel

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Tag: Nickelodeon
Are You Afraid of the Dark
Horror anthology Are You Afraid of the Dark? returning as miniseries at Nickelodeon
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Rugrats
Tag: Reptar
Reptar on Ice Rugrats
Rugrats: These holiday-themed Reptar bars will turn your tongue an icy blue
Josh Weiss
Nov 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: power rangers
Tag: Power Rangers: The Ultimate Visual History
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Zordon's original name, plus more tidbits from the Power Rangers Ultimate Visual History
Josh Weiss
Oct 31, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: power rangers
Tag: Saban
Power Rangers visual history costumes page
Shift into turbo and check out these exclusive pages from Saban's Power Rangers: The Ultimate Visual History
Josh Weiss
Oct 29, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0