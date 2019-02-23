Power Rangers Beast Morphers trailer drops ahead of Nickelodeon debut next week

Everything 90's is so hot right now that even Carol Danvers will be making her debut in that decade in just two short weeks. So how could we relive the 90's in 2019 without a brand new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show? The answer: we couldn't, and we don't have to. Because thanks to Hasbro (who acquired the rights to the Power Rangers last year) and Nickelodeon, you can party like it's a Saturday morning in 1999 starting next Saturday, March 2nd, when the Power Rangers' universe-expanding "Power Rangers Beast Morphers" debuts on that network at 8 AM EST/PST.

According to the episode description below the forthcoming promo, the new TV storyline begins when "Earth has been at peace for several years. Scientists have discovered the technology to harness the power of the Morphin Grid. But the tech was corrupted by Evox, an evil virus...By mixing Morphin Grid energy with animal DNA, they [the Power Rangers] create new powerful morphers, advanced weaponry, robotic defenders, dynamic zords, and mighty megazords!"

That sounds like a lot! Check out the trailer below:

Video of Power Rangers Beast Morphers Official Promo

The series features new actors and characters, with Rorrie Travis as Devon/ Red Ranger, Jasmeet Baduwalia as Ravi/ Blue Ranger, Jacqueline Scislowski as Zoey/ Yellow Ranger, Colby Strong as Blaze Ranger, Liana Ramirez as Roxy, Abraham Rodriguez as Nate, Kristina Ho as Betty, and Cosme Flores as Ben.

So break out the sugary cereal and get ready for some good old-fashioned 90's fun, now with more beasts. And you can always record it if you no longer like to sprint out of bed at 8 AM on Saturdays.