WIRE Buzz: Rachel Brosnahan gets Distant; Invisible Man pranks journalists; more

First up, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan, has been set to co-star in Amblin's upcoming comedic sci-fi film Distant, per Deadline. Hamilton's Anthony Ramos was cast as the film’s other lead in December.

Distant tells the story of an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet and has to make his way across the harsh terrain to reach the only other survivor: a woman trapped in her escape pod.

Will Speck and Josh Gordon of Office Christmas Party fame will direct a script written by Spenser Cohen. Production is set to begin next month.

Next, the folks behind The Invisible Man aren’t content with confining its “Boo!” scares to the screen.

In this impishly fun video from Universal Pictures, reporters looking to interview the film’s stars at the press junket are pranked in a hilarious and fitting way. Namely, they’re led to believe that there’s an invisible man in the room with them. Heck, not even the film's stars Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen are safe!

The Invisible Man (which is getting quite good reviews) slips into theaters Feb. 28.

And finally, the cast continues to grow for the upcoming fourth Matrix film that’s already in production. The Wrap has learned that Ellen Hollman (Spartacus, Into the Badlands) has taken the red pill and plans to tumble down the rabbit hole.

Details about Hollman’s role were not disclosed, but the media outlet did note that she is trained in jiu-jitsu, which should go nicely with star Keanu Reeves' kung fu.

Although plot details — and even an official title — remain under wraps, we do know that in addition to Reeves, the new film, directed by Lana Wachowski, also stars original trilogy veterans Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as franchise newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Unfortunately, no one knows what the new Matrix film is actually about. You might just have to wait to see it for yourself when it hits theaters May 21, 2021. (Until then, please enjoy this DeepFake video mashing up The Matrix with Office Space.)