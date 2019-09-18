Michael B. Jordan has a super-powered son in first trailer for Netflix's Raising Dion

Michael B. Jordan will probably be immortalized for his monumental performance as Erik Killmonger in last year's Black Panther, but his track record with the superhero genre actually began with Chronicle in 2012. Now the actor is hearkening back to his humble super-powered roots in the first trailer for Raising Dion, a Netflix series about a young boy (named Dion, obviously) with special abilities.

Jordan plays Dion's father, Mark Warren, who passes away and leaves the task of raising the 8-year-old boy (played by newcomer Ja’Siah Young) in the hands of his wife, Nicole (Shadowhunters' Alisha Wainwright). As if being a single mom weren't difficult enough, Nicole must now keep her son's powers a secret from the government, which is greedily exploiting meta-humans. Fortunately, Nicole won't be alone and will receive a great deal of help and support from Mark's best friend, Pat Rollins (Gravity Falls' Jason Ritter).

Watch the trailer now:

Video of Raising Dion | Official Trailer | Netflix

In addition to Jordan, Wainwright, Ritter, and Young, the series also co-stars Jazmyn Simon (Ballers) and Sammi Haney. Simon plays Kat Neese, a surgical resident and Nicole's sister, who can't help but critique her sibling's parenting choices. Haney, on the other hand, takes up the role of Esperanza Jimenez, a fellow classmate of Dion's with a brittle bone disease, who ends up as the eponymous character's best friend.

Based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, Raising Dion is showrun by Touch and Falling Skies alum Carol Barbee. Michael B. Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Kim Roth, Dennis Liu, Michael Green, Seith Mann (a vet of Dexter and Homeland, who directed the pilot episode), and Charles D. King's MACRO are all attached as executive producers.

"Who wants more diverse and progressive sci-fi and superhero stories like I do??" asked Liu on Twitter when the trailer first dropped today.

Here's the teaser poster as well:

Credit: Netflix

Raising Dion premieres on Netflix Friday, Oct. 4. In the meantime, check out a bunch of first-look images in the gallery below ...