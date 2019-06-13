Laugh laugh, punch punch! Ranking the 13 funniest action stars working today

There are actors who can make you laugh, and there are other actors that can kick all kinds of ass up and down the screen. There are some that can do both at the same time.

This is nothing new — versatile action stars have been making us laugh since roughly before the pyramids were built. Still, we currently find ourselves with a surplus of such actors, and they deserve some celebration. Celebration in these parts equals ranking, so we guess that's the celebration that they're gonna get. Awards are good too, but we don't have any on us.

There was an embarrassment of riches when it came to the names that we wish could go on this list, but with the fate of the world resting on our shoulders alone, we had to make some tough calls. We've got some legends here that just keep doing what they do better than anyone else. We've got white-hot up and comers, as well as some names who constantly rock the box office every time that they appear.

Honorable mentions of actors who probably should be here, but aren't? Daniel Craig, Donnie Yen, Samuel L. Jackson, Evangeline Lilly, Tricia Helfer, three of the missing Chrises (Pine, Evans, Pratt), and Gal Gadot. Also, just to get this out of the way right now: while Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is an obvious choice for #1, that's not where he ended up. Crazy, you say? Yes. Quite possibly yes.

How did this list come to be? We f**kin' made it, didn't we? Come check out our ranking of the 13 funniest action stars working today.

WARNING: Some (many) of the following video clips contain language that is NSFW, especially entry #1. They're funny action stars, not pastors.