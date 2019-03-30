Latest Stories

She-Ra: The Horde has a serious princess problem in new trailer for Season 2

Contributed by
Josh Weiss
Mar 30, 2019

FOR THE HONOR OF GREYSKULL!

Today, Netflix proved that you can't keep a good princess down by releasing a shiny new trailer for Season 2 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

As Adora (Aimee Carrero) assumes her new responsibility as the leader of the Princess Rebellion against the evil Horde, she'll discover that she's only began to scratch the surface of what she's capable of, learning not to underestimate the threat that she and her royal allies are up against. Meanwhile, her ex-best friend, Catra (AJ Michalka), is becoming more and more evil, gaining confidence in the fact that the Horde's armies are growing and gaining more ground.

Watch the new trailer now:

Much like its handling of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (which returns for its own second season next Friday, April 5), Netflix is wasting no time in releasing new seasons of fan-favorite shows with very little wait time in between. That's a major deviation from the regular TV model that makes fans wait a year or longer for more content.

Created by Eisner winner Noelle Stevenson (Lumberjanes), the series, now known for its colorful, anime-inspired animation style, also features the voice talents of: Karen Fukuhara (Glimmer), Marcus Scribner (Bow), Reshma Shetty (Angella), Lorraine Toussaint (Shadow Weaver), Keston John (Hordak and Grizzlor), Lauren Ash (Scorpia), Christine Woods (Entrapta),  Genesis Rodriguez (Perfuma), Jordan Fisher (Sea Hawk), Vella Lovell (Mermista), Merit Leighton (Frosta), Sandra Oh (Castaspella), Krystal Joy Brown (Netossa), Morla Gorrondona (Light Hope), Grey Griffin (Razz), Adam Ray (Swift Wind), and even Stevenson herself (Spinnerella).

Season 2 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power drops on Netflix April 26.

