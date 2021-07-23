Capt. Janeway leads misfit space teens toward a better life in SDCC teaser trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy

In the new teaser trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy, the upcoming CG animated Trek series geared towards a younger audience, Dal lives on a bleak mining planet and dreams of getting out of there to a better life, even if he’s the only one who still thinks he can. But when he and a ragtag team of misfit space teens stumble upon a disused Starfleet ship, they realize that perhaps that better life is indeed within their grasp.



The teaser, which debuted Friday during the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home 2021, introduces viewers to Dal and the motley crew of young outcasts yearning for a life beginning their adventures among the stars, thanks to that fortuitous discovery. One thing they learn right out of the gate? There are a lot more stars than they thought.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Video of Star Trek: Prodigy | Teaser Trailer | Paramount+

Developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman, the Emmy-winning brothers behind Trollhunters and Ninjago, and aimed at younger audiences, Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of alien teens who find a disused Starfleet ship and commandeer it for their own purposes. And since this gang of outcasts doesn’t know a thing about the ship they’ve taken, they need to work together and live up to the ideals that Starfleet represents, even if they’ve never graduated from the Academy.

Fortunately, Captain Kathryn Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew, reprising her role from Star Trek: Voyager) is on deck (via hologram, anyways) to offer some sage advice for the young rapscallions.

Star Trek: Prodigy debuts this Fall on Paramount+.

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of Comic-Con@Home 2021.