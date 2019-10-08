Star Trek: Rosa Salazar & H. Jon Benjamin have trouble with tribbles in new Short Treks trailer

Of all the things to endure from the original Star Trek series of the 1960s, who could have guessed that tribbles would be one of them?

One of the single campiest elements of that show, the furry little alien multipliers have cropped up again and again throughout the various iterations of Gene Roddenberry's long-running sci-fi creation. They'll be making yet another appearance later this week in "The Trouble with Edward," the latest installment of Star Trek: Short Treks on CBS All Access. Lucky for you, we've got a new trailer for it, below.

The short episode (first teased at San Diego Comic-Con) follows Captain Lynne Lucero (Alita: Battle Angel's Rosa Salazar), whose excitement over taking command of the U.S.S. Cabot dwindles when she meets Edward Larkin (Archer's H. Jon Benjamin), a hard-nosed scientist claiming to have found "a revolutionary new use for tribbles." As expected, the innocuous-looking creatures begin to breed out of control, filling the Cabot with cooing fluff-balls of various sizes.

Video of Star Trek: Short Treks | The Trouble with Edward Trailer | CBS All Access

Longtime Trekkies will note that "The Trouble with Edward" is obviously a loving nod to the classic 1967 episode in which tribbles made their world debut, "The Trouble with Tribbles."

Since then, the species has been a constant and popular staple throughout the franchise, including 2013's Star Trek: Into Darkness, in which Dr. Leonard McCoy (Karl Urban) learned the practical application of Khan's "super-blood" by testing it on a dead tribble. Doug Grindstaff, the sound designer who created the famous cooing noise (based on those made by doves) for the little guys, sadly passed away last July at the age of 87.

"The Trouble with Edward" premieres on CBS All Access this Thursday, Oct. 10. Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery will arrive next year.