Time to play: SYFY and USA's 'Chucky' series casts Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, more

Don Mancini's Chucky TV series officially has a supporting cast to join that killer doll we all know and love. The biggest news? Brad Dourif, longtime voice of the stab-happy doll, has been joined by Jennifer Tilly. The actress is no stranger to the series, having portrayed Chucky's paramour, Tiffany Valentine, since Bride of Chucky in 1998.

In addition, the show will feature four teenage leads played by Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), and Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day). Devon Sawa (Final Destination) rounds out the casting news, which Deadline also reports, but details about his character are still wrapped up tight in their original box.

Chucky takes place in a small — and seemingly idyllic — American town that is thrown into utter chaos when a Chucky doll shows up at a local yard sale. Once people start turning up murdered (three guesses on who's knocking folks off), the town's dirty secrets and hypocrisies come to light, à la "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street." The show will also take a dive into the titular character's untold origin story.

L-R: Tilly & Sawa Credit: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Roger Ebert's Film Festival & Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Arthur is set to portray Jake Webber, a kid still reeling from the death of his mother. Jake's status as a loner makes him easy prey for Chucky. On the other side of the spectrum, we have Briones as Junior Webber, Jake's overachieving jock cousin. Lind is taking up the post of Lexy Taylor, Junior's bratty girlfriend and a school bully. Arnarson plays Devon Lopez, a neighborhood kid with an obsession for true crime who inserts himself right in the middle of the mysterious killings.

"With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films," Mancini told SYFY WIRE last year. "But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we've spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There's a good chance they may turn up."

Chucky premieres on SYFY and USA later this year.