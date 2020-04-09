Latest Stories

Taika Waititi
Tag: Movies
Taika Waititi teases space sharks, says Thor: Love and Thunder makes Ragnarok look safe
3-toed skink hatching
Tag: Science
Thought evolution was ancient? This lizard is evolving, like, right now
Dieter Laser
Tag: Movies
Dieter Laser, sadistic doctor Josef Heiter in The Human Centipede, dies at 78
Eco-Villains
Tag: Fangrrls
These environmentalist sci-fi villains deserved better
Taika Waititi
More info i
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Taika Waititi teases space sharks, says Thor: Love and Thunder makes Ragnarok look safe

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Apr 9, 2020

Taika Waititi sent hordes of Marvel fans scrambling to their search engines Thursday (or is that Thorsday?), teasing that Thor’s next spin across the realms will be a gonzo dash that makes Thor: Ragnarok feel “safe” by comparison — oh, and it’ll feature space sharks.

Waititi hosted an Instagram watch party for Thor: Ragnarok that enlisted surprise guests Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), while also teasing some early highlights for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Their slapstick banter makes us reluctant to guarantee we’ll actually be seeing those sharks on the big screen, but then again — who knows? Fightin' fish were clearly on Waititi’s mind.

More Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth Lebowski Thor singing
Thor: Love and Thunder story finished, but Thor's weight 'ongoing discussion' with Marvel
Rocket Mantis Thor Avengers Infinity War
Vin Diesel teases Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor: Love and Thunder, ‘Alpha Groot’ for Vol. 3 

Teasing that Love and Thunder will indeed take some of its inspiration from the comics, Waititi offered Thompson (and fans) a helpful sharp-toothed hint: “Space sharks. If you look up space sharks, you’ll get an idea of what the film is going to be,” he said  — and truly, we don’t know if he was joking.

Thompson, who’s reprising her Valkyrie role in the upcoming movie, admitted she hadn’t read the latest script. But those Space Sharks (aka Starsharks) do exist in the Marvel comics-verse, as colossal beings who swim through the blackness of space, enlisted by the ancient Brood race (which debuted in 1982's Uncanny X-Men #155) to do their bidding as war machines — and yes, they do bite.

Whatever Waititi’s cooking up for Love and Thunder, it definitely sounds like Starsharks could fit right in. The Ragnarok followup “makes Ragnarok seem like a run of the mill, really safe film,” he teased, adding that he’s working on some epic action set pieces. “This new film feels like we asked a bunch of 10 year-olds what should be in a movie — and said ‘yes’ to every single thing,” Waititi confessed.

Sadly, Silver Surfer won't be in the new movie, said Waititi, and he's still keeping quiet about whether we could see Loki (Tom Hiddleston) show up to make more mischief, outside of his own Disney+ series.

Also fun, though not necessarily pitched as stone-cold MCU canon: Thompson goaded Waititi for some backstory on Korg, the affable Fortnite-playin’ rock man who made his MCU debut in Ragnarok and couldn’t quite drag Thor (Chris Hemsworth) out of the post-snap doldrums in Avengers: Endgame. And there may just be a broken-hearted past to the Waititi-voiced character, though “at the moment, he doesn’t got a love interest,” the director joked. “He probably doesn’t feel brave enough to put his heart on the line again.”

That set Thompson up to deliver a perfect comeback: “You think love turned his heart to stone?!”

Hey, at least the Love and Thunder team is keeping things fun while riding out the movie’s delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally slated to arrive in November of next year, Thor: Love and Thunder is now on track to hammer into theaters on Feb. 28, 2022.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Thor: Love and Thunder
Tag: Taika Waititi
Tag: Tessa Thompson
Tag: Mark Ruffalo
Tag: Thor Ragnarok
Tag: MCU

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker