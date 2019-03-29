The 100 Discussion: We break down that epic Season 6 trailer

Alyssa: To the surprise of no one, Octavia is Going Through It(™). The vestiges of Bloodreina are there, and she is clearly trying to unpack some of the guilt of what happened during the Dark Year. Cannibalism and fighting pits are not something that you just walk away from like it was no big deal. It was a huge deal. Additionally, Octavia is going to have to grapple with giving up the control that came with being a cannibal queen if they’re going to try and assimilate. She appears to be fighting a hallucination of herself, which isn’t the most subtle imagery, but it certainly is effective.

Jessica: That’s one thing I think Octavia has in common with the rest of the group. This season, they all seem to be fighting their darker sides. I think that’s a good sign. For so long, the motto of this show has been, “There are no good guys.” The team has become complacent with their darker impulses. Clarke doesn't even bat an eye when she’s forced to risk the lives of her friends or kill an innocent. I think this season, Monty’s directive, “Be the good guys,” means each of our heroes will have to defeat the worst of their natures in order to rise above what they once were. Octavia certainly has the longest road to travel, and most of the trailer sees her bruised, bloodied, or completely sh*t on by her brother, but at least she’s not apologizing to everyone like Clarke seems to be doing. She knows what she is, she knows what she’s done, and she’s not shying away from the worst of herself. Out of everyone, she seems the most capable of redemption at this point.