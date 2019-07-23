Final trailer for The Boys recruits Simon Pegg and flip-flopping superheroes

We're just a few days away from seeing Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his crew put wayward superheroes in their place in Amazon's ultra-violent adaptation of The Boys. In the last-ever trailer before Season 1 drops, we get to meet Hughie's father, a character played by the great Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead, Star Trek, Ready Player One).

Hughie's dad seems to underestimate his son (Jack Quaid), who joins up with Butcher and the gang after his girlfriend, Robin, is tragically killed by a Flash-esque speedster by the name of A-Train (Jessie Usher); his eventual non-apology is darkly and hilariously indicative of how dangerous our world would be if meta-humans actually existed without oversight and accountability.

As he sinks deeper into the depravity that's required for "spanking" supers who get out of line, Hughie strikes up a relationship with Annie January/Starlight (Erin Moriarty), a hero who may prove to be a worthy asset in helping The Boys accomplish their goals. Billy, on the other hand, is wary of anyone with powers, and rightly so. Perhaps Hughie is simply looking for a quick replacement for Robin.

Watch the final teaser below:

Video of The Boys - Final Trailer | Prime Video

"It started with wanting to take the piss out of the superhero genre a little bit, to turn it over on its head... As we went on, the more we realized it's the perfect show to describe the moment we're living in," said showrunner Erik Kripke (creator of Supernatural and Timeless) at this year's San Diego Comic Con. "The show is really about what happens when you use celebrity to manipulate people, and use your power to make the common guy play against his own self-interests ... [The Boys] are the blue-collar 99 percent, and in one way or another they've been f**ked over... as collateral damage not given a second thought," he said. "They've suffered personally either at the hands of Vought, or the superheroes, but what makes them different is they've decided to fight back against the 1 percent of the 1 percent."

The upcoming series co-stars Laz Alonso, Elisabeth Shue, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Kapon, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, and Jennifer Esposito.

Produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Season 1 of The Boys arrives to save the day on Amazon Prime this Friday, July 26.

The original comic book series upon which the show is based is written by Garth Ennis and drawn by Darick Robertson.