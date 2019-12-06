The Boys: Homelander spends quality time with his son in first bloody teaser for Season 2

To quote Thin Lizzy, "The Boys are back in town!"

Amazon has unveiled the first trailer for Season 2 of The Boys and if you thought things couldn't get any more insane than they did in the first episodes, you're dead wrong. As if to assure us that the violence and gore was only just ramping up, the footage begins with Homelander (Antony Starr) flying into the frame with a face full of blood.

From there, it's a succession of quick cuts that confirm the return of all our favorite characters: Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and, of course, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban).

You can watch the trailer below, but be warned: it contains content (e.g. gore and rude hand gestures) that may not be suitable for younger viewers. In other words, this teaser, which debuted at CCXP in Brazil, ain't very safe for work, folks!

Video of The Boys Season 2 - Official Teaser | CCXP 2019 | Prime Video

Through the storm of alcohol, bullet wounds, brass knuckles, dismembered limbs, and flying viscera, you may have noticed that A-Train (Jessie Usher) is still in the hospital after he suffered a heart attack during Season 1. Then there's that shot of Homelander hanging out with the super-powered son he had from Billy Butcher's wife, Rebecca (Shantel VanSanten). That was the biggest reveal of last season and now we'll get to see how Butcher reacts to Becca still being alive.

"They already have more resources for the second season. They’re adding more characters, the scope of the show organically grows as the show continues," executive producer Seth Rogen said over the summer. "We just watched, actually, the first episode of the second season this week. It was a wonderful thing as producers. This is way better than I ever could’ve hoped it would be.”

Aya Cash's Stormfront is among the fresh faces to pop up in the new season. Goran Visnjic, Claudia Doumit, and Patton Oswalt are slated to guest star. Giancarlo Esposito is reprising his role as Vought bigwig, Mr. Edgar, and it even looks like Starlight's fired publicist, Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), will be making a surprise comeback.

While everyone has pretty much seen the teaser since it leaked online yesterday, Amazon was a good sport about the whole thing, addressing the premature release on Twitter via the show's account:

Season 2 of The Boys will get up to all kinds of crazy hijinks in 2020.