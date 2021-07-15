'The Flash' season finale preview and pics tease an upcoming war... and peace

The upcoming season finale of The Flash is going to be one hell of a family affair.

Not only are Barry and Iris' adult kids, Bart (aka Impulse) and Nora, back from the future to help take on Godspeed, but Cisco is also back to lend a hand — and his powers — against the deadliest adversary that Team Flash has gone up against yet. And if the new trailer for the episode (below) is anything to go by, there'll be another speedster joining the final battle: Iris herself.

Of course, as fans will remember, Iris has donned a speed suit (and mask) in the past when her DNA was mixed up with some of her husband's, allowing her to spring into action and save Central City much like he does on a daily basis. But it's not clear how she'll be tapping into the speedforce this time around, though it will be the first time we get to see her run alongside her kids!

Check it out:

Video of The Flash | Season 7 Episode 18 | The Heart Of The Matter Pt. 2 Promo | The CW

But this upcoming speedster war isn't the only thing on the horizon for the West-Allen clan and their friends extended family. As you can see in the new photos below, Barry and Iris will also be seizing the moment to renew their vows. Let's just hope they don't have to rush through them because of any impending peril. Though given that this is The Flash and a season finale, odds are there's something around the corner.

Guest stars Jordan Fisher and Jessica Parker Kennedy will both reprise their roles as Bart and Nora, respectively, as will former series regular Carlos Valdes, who is once again stepping into the colorful shirts and costume as Cisco. Karan Oberoi also guest stars as Godspeed.

The Flash season finale, "Heart of the Matter, Part 2," will air on Tuesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET.