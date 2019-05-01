Latest Stories

The revolution doesn't officially exist in S3 trailer for The Handmaid's Tale

May 1, 2019

After filming in Washington, D.C., The Handmaid’s Tale was always going to have a frighteningly realistic and far too close to home third season of dystopian drama. After a Super Bowl teaser that focused on fighting back more than the straight-up survival of Margaret Atwood's scary take on America, fans of Offred and the others in Gilead finally get a better look at what’s coming next.

Subtext, subtlety, and a crescendoing resistance all break through in the show’s first trailer for its third, revolutionary season — all led by Elisabeth Moss. With new allies and stronger relationships, the footage teases “the birth of a revolution” all while Moss’ voiceover refuses to acknowledge that any of this really exists at all — at least, officially.

Check it out:

That’s a lot of angelic imagery alongside lots of violence and an increasing camaraderie with Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena Joy Waterford. Who doesn’t like a nice smoke after kickstarting a coup?

Hulu also released a kickass image of the show’s women looking ready for a brawl.

Take a look:

The Handmaid's Tale brings the fight back to Hulu on June 5.

