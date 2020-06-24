The Handmaid's Tale keeps up the fight in first Season 4 teaser: 'Change never comes easy'

After a bit of a hiccup, seeing as production was ramping up on Season 4 as the coronavirus began shutting film and TV sets down, The Handmaid's Tale is giving fans a glimpse of what to expect for June and the rest of Gilead for a fourth round. This season, star Elisabeth Moss will be even more creatively involved — aside from headlining the series as its lead actor — by making her directorial debut on the season's third episode, and we now have a first look at Season 4. While it's impossible to tell if that episode is included in this rapid-fire first teaser for the new season, it's certainly exciting enough footage to get fans ready to return to war.

The return to Margaret Atwood's dystopian world sees the show approach a climactic point in the ongoing conflict between its warring factions driven by the abusive, discriminatory policies defining the series' strange new reality. The future of the country is at stake and June has readied her allies in this new footage. "Blessed be the squad," indeed.

Take a look:

Video of The Handmaid&#039;s Tale: Season 4 Teaser • A Hulu Original

While "change never comes easy," as Moss says in voiceover, "this war isn't going to win itself." Bombings, guns, and lots of fire greets a season of TV that looks to escalate its characters to the biggest fight for freedom yet. "We're just getting started," Moss says to end the clip. The video also confirms reports that the series' new season will be delayed until next year.

The series stars Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger — the latter of whom is being boosted to a series regular this season.

The Handmaid's Tale returns to Hulu in 2021.