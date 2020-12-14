WIRE Buzz: Pedro Pascal predicts Mando in Ahsoka spinoff; WB shuffles Mortal Kombat, Tom and Jerry

If Pedro Pascal has his way, there'll be plenty more opportunities for Mando and Ahsoka to commune with the Force beyond The Mandalorian.

With Disney's Investor Day announcement unveiling a slew of Star Wars TV projects for its ever-expanding Disney+ lineup, the thespian says he fully expects his titular bounty hunter will turn up in some significant way in two Mandalorian spinoffs, one of which will be built around fan-favorite Jedi, Ashoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson.

"Man, fingers crossed," Pascal told Comicbook.com, while noting that he doesn't know anything for certain, but his character "has to be" in the spinoffs. "How could he not, ya know? This is something that's so bigger than all of us… and we're all a passenger to it in a great way. I find out as it is decided and shared."

The Ahsoka-led series and the other Mandalorian follow-on, titled Rangers of the Old Republic, of which little is so far known, will both be produced by The Mandalorian braintrust of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Pascal, who's making the publicity rounds for Wonder Woman 1984 in which he plays the villain Max Lord, also revealed how that movie's director, Patty Jenkins, kept him in the dark about Lucasfilm tapping her to helm Rogue Squadron, a feature centering on an original Star Wars story due out in 2023.

"She told me something was coming and she didn't tell me what," the actor exclaimed. "How dare she not tell me?"

Wonder Woman 1984 lands in theaters and on HBO Max Christmas Day. The Mandalorian's Season 2 finale drops this Friday on Disney+.

Days after Warner Bros.' industry norm-shattering announcement that it will premiere its entire 2021 film slate simultaneously on HBO Max, provoking outcry from agencies and talent, the studio doesn't seem to be spoiling for a fight — at least of the arcade variety.

As Variety reports, Warner is delaying the opening of its new Mortal Kombat film by three months. The highly anticipated James Wan-produced reboot of the 1995 film and classic video game of the same name was originally set to unspool on Jan. 15, 2021, but is now slated for Apr. 16.

As a result, the company's upcoming sci-fi drama, Reminiscence, which was scheduled for mid-April, has been taken off the calendar. No word when the film — directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy and starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandie Newton — will hit theaters.

Credit: Warner Bros.

Last but not least, Warner's hybrid live-action-cartoon remake of Tom and Jerry, featuring a voice cast including Chloe Grace Moretz and Michael Pena, is arriving a week earlier after the studio shifted its release from Mar. 5 to Feb. 26, 2021.

No doubt with the news that the federal government has approved the distribution of a vaccine for COVID-19, WB's slate is subject to change as theaters open back up and business hopefully returns to normal.