The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal finally speaks in Star Wars series' thrilling second trailer

Break out the blue bantha milk and the spicy womp rat nuggets because the second trailer for The Mandalorian on Disney+ is here!

Like the first teaser, the main speaking bit is reserved Werner Herzog, but it’s even better because we get to hear the respected filmmaker/actor say the word “parsec.” It’s enough to bring a tear to a rancor's eye. More than that, however, we finally get some gab (just a smidge) from the titular character played by Wonder Woman 1984's Pedro Pascal. Up until now, we haven't heard a peep from the bountyhunter who looks so much like Jango and Boba Fett, so this is a pretty big deal.

Watch the latest collection of footage (now with 65% more carbonite!) below:

Video of The Mandalorian – Official Trailer 2 | Disney+ | Streaming Nov. 12

The first live-action Star Wars series in the franchise's history, The Mandalorian centers on the adventures of Pascal's lone gunslinger from Mandalore, operating outside the jurisdiction of the budding New Republic. You see, not everyone is happy and content in this post-war galaxy. As Herzog's character alludes to in his monologue, the long, violent years of fighting Vader and Palpatine didn't exactly result in a perfectly peaceful utopia. The wounds are still so fresh, especially for our Pascal-protagonist who probably lived and suffered through the Mandalorian civil war of the draconian Imperial-era.

Jon Favreau (Iron Man) created the project and is a writer and executive producer with Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars). Filoni also serves as a director, along with Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, and Rick Famuyiwa.

Set after Return of the Jedi, the show will, similar to Rogue One, places an emphasis on players outside the well-known Skywalker Saga. Pascal is just one part of a large ensemble that includes Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Herzog, and Waititi.

To help us get to know these newcomers a little more, Disney also unveiled five new character posters today, which you can glimpse below...

After the Empire's destruction, we'll get to see how its former followers (like Esposito's Moff Gideon) coped with the loss of Emperor Palpatine and his entire power structure that allowed him and his toadies to rule the galaxy with an iron fist. In early September, Favreau and Filoni teased that The Mandalorian could explain how the First Order came about prior to the events of Episode VII - The Force Awakens.

The first two episodes of The Mandalorian's first season will drop Tuesday, Nov. 12, the same day as Disney+.

Initial reactions to the series have been insanely positive, boosting the already high anticipation to another level of excitement. A second season is already in active production.