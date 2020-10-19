WIRE Buzz: The Mandalorian seeks his peops in new spot; Avatar 2 drops first look at Edie Falco; more

This Clan of Two might just grow bigger, if this special look at the second season of The Mandalorian is anything to go by.

In the clip (below), which aired this evening during Monday Night Football, Din Djarin, aka the titular Mandalorian, declares his intentions to go seek out his people, as part of his quest to find Baby Yoda’s the Child’s people.

Of course, Mando won’t be able to complete his quest without a little extra help. That's probably where previous allies Cara Dunne (Deadpool’s Gina Carano) and Greef Carga (Rocky’s Carl Weathers) come into play, as they both helped him retrieve the pint-sized Force user at the end of the first season. (Though Carga, had initially planned on betraying them.) Not that this is too much of a surprise, seeing as they both have their own character posters.

Not featured in the footage — unlike Djarin’s new jetpack, a gift courtesy of fellow Mandalorian, the Armorer — is Moff Gideon (The Boys’ Giancarlo Esposito), one of the major villains who emerged at the end of last season wielding the Darksaber, which itself has ties to the Djarin's homeworld of Mandalore.

According to Esposito, Season 2 of The Mandalorian will expand the show's universe and set up the next few seasons, with Season 3 possibly going into production at the end of the year. No news yet on when they plan on filming Season 4 of what has quickly become Disney+'s flagship series.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian premieres Oct. 30 on Disney+.

And in more news on a film that continually provides proof of life yet still seems nowhere near ready to be released, the official Twitter account for James Cameron’s upcoming Avatar sequels has released a new promotional pic for Avatar 2. And no, there's nary a tall blue cat person, aka Na'vi, to be found. (Hey, they only just recently finished principal photography. Giant blue cat people come next.)

The latest behind the scenes still shows Edie Falco in her role as General Ardmore, the new head of Resources Development Administration activity on Pandora. The RDA was the source of strife for the Na'vi in the original film. Although the Na'vi were successful in protecting their home against the RDA, clearly the organization is not quite ready to give up on its quest for the Unobtanium found upon the world of Pandora.

Check it out below.

Falco joins a cast that includes Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Giovanni Ribisi, Michelle Yeoh, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, and Jemaine Clement.

Despite repeated delays, Cameron recently announced that filming on the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 blockbuster is “100 percent complete,” with the bulk of live-action filming for Avatar 3 also done.

Avatar 2 plans to debut in theaters in December 2014 on Dec. 18, 2020 Dec. 17, 2021 Dec. 16, 2022.

Elsewhere in the galaxy far, far away, filmmaker Rian Johnson gave fans a dose of modern nostalgia as he posted some blasts from the recent pasts on his Instagram page. While cleaning out his closets, The Last Jedi director found Polaroids of Kelly Marie Tran (Rose “Deserved Better” Tico, with producer Ram Bergman) and the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia “To Me, She’s Royalty” Organa), along with some of his writing notebooks for his Star Wars film.

“Closet cleaning, found my Last Jedi writing notebooks,” Johnson wrote alongside the pictures. “Such a trip flipping through them. Bonus: a few polaroids stuck in the pages.”

Alas, the notebook photos only show them on the outside, and not the greasy guts within. Still, that B&W photo of Fisher, which appears to be a candid shot, is making us all here at SYFY WIRE quite emotional, as Fisher passed away on Dec. 27, 2016, almost a full year before Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released.