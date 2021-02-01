TV THIS WEEK: Super Bowl LV; new Resident Alien; new WandaVision; The Expanse finale

Whether you come for the football (which should be a pretty good match-up), or just the commercials — the Super Bowl is the big story on TV this week. It almost always brings wild genre-ish commercials, first looks, and big trailers for plenty of genre properties, so there should be plenty to see, no matter what you're looking for.

Digging a bit deeper around the dial, SYFY has a new episode of breakout hit Resident Alien, plus a new installment of The Movie Show. Disney+ has a new WandaVision, as the MCU-connected series looks to finally pull the curtain back a bit on all those mysteries. Space epic The Expanse is also fresh this week at Amazon Prime as the penultimate season comes to a close.

If you're looking for something to make you colder this winter, TNT will be boarding an all-new episode of Snowpiercer. NBC has a new Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Netflix is debuting the new family friendly sci-fi flick Space Sweepers (part of that whole "New Movie Every Week" initiative). The CW is also loaded this week with new episodes of Riverdale, Nancy Drew, Two Sentence Horror Stories and Legacies on the schedule.

Check out our full rundown below and set your DVR accordingly.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Expanse (Amazon Prime), Tuesday - "Nemesis Games"

SEASON FINALE: In different parts of the Solar System, the crew of the Rocinante and their allies confront the sins of their past, while Marco Inaros unleashes an attack that will alter the future of Earth, Mars, the Belt, and the worlds beyond the Ring.

Video of The Expanse Aftershow Season 5 Episode 9: Wes Chatham, Ty Franck &amp; Nadine Nicole

Resident Alien (SYFY), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Homesick"

In his first week at the clinic, Harry struggles to diagnose a strange feeling.

Video of Do Aliens Bite? | Next On Resident Alien | Episode 102 | SYFY

The Stand (CBS All Access), Thursday - "The Stand"

The apocalyptic epic miniseries adaptation, based on the novel by Stephen King.

WandaVision (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 5"

The next episode of the Marvel miniseries asks: "What is outside of Westview?"

Video of Sneak Peek | Marvel Studios&#039; WandaVision | Disney+

Super Bowl LV (CBS), Sunday 6:30 p.m. - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LIVE: The Buccaneers face the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. Tampa Bay brushed past Green Bay in the NFC championship game, while Kansas City upended Buffalo for the AFC title. The Bucs are the first team ever to play for the Super Bowl in their own stadium.

Video of Pringles | 2021 Flavor Stacking Space Return Ad (Official)

MONDAY

Blade (SYFY), Monday 7 p.m.

A man (Wesley Snipes) with vampire blood and his mortal partner (Kris Kristofferson) hunt a rebel vampire (Stephen Dorff) and his coterie of undead.

Video of Blade (1/3) Movie CLIP - Vampire Killer (1998) HD

Snowpiercer (TNT), Monday 9 p.m. - "Smolder to Life"

An exchange is made between the two trains, but a greater revelation might be just over the horizon.

Video of Snowpiercer Trailer: Season 2 Premieres January 25, 2021 | TNT

TUESDAY

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Zoey's Extraordinary Trip"

Zoey decides to explore her rebellious side with her neighbor from growing up, Aiden; Max's dad comes to visit.

Video of Mo Proves to Max He Cares About the Restaurant - Zoey&#039;s Extraordinary Playlist

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Essence"

A young woman struggling to make ends meet starts working at a high-end nail salon, but the horrifying physical toll the job takes leads her to suspect something much more sinister may be at play.

Video of Two Sentence Horror Stories | New Horror | Season Trailer | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation"

With graduation day around the corner, the gang consider their next steps beyond Riverdale High; Archie learns whether he will be able to graduate with his classmates; FP makes a difficult decision about his and Jellybean's future.

Video of Riverdale | One Word | The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Secret of Solitary Scribe"

With time running out, Nancy and her friends come up with a plan that they think might help reverse the curse that the Aglaeca placed on them.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 2 Episode 2 | Preview The Episode | The CW

BattleBots: Mega Fights (Science), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Veteran vs. Rookie!"

It's veteran against rookie as Lock-Jaw battles Jackpot, and only one bot will remain undefeated. Huge is desperate to avoid a winless season and faces a killer Kraken, while Tombstones protects his crown against Skorpios.

The Movie Show (SYFY), Wednesday 11 p.m. - "The Movie Show Does Romance"

Deb and Wade discuss "Love and Monsters," and Uncle Ben finally gets to live.

Video of The Movie Show | BTS 3 | All-New Thursdays At 11/10c | SYFY

THURSDAY

Troy (BBC America), Thursday 8 p.m.

The fierce warrior Achilles (Brad Pitt) leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris (Orlando Bloom) abducts Helen of Troy.

Video of Is There No One Else? - Troy (1/5) Movie CLIP (2004) HD

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Now or Never"

Copperhead and Black Dragon battle in the main event for high seedings; all the rest are fighting for survival, as a win means life and a loss means it's time to power down for good.

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "Salvatore: The Musical!"

The students prepare to put on a musical about the founding of the Salvatore School at the behest of their mysterious new guidance counselor; Landon throws himself into writing the musical and Lizzie, Josie, Kaleb and Jed dive into their roles.

Video of Legacies | Season 3 Episode 3 | Salvatore: The Musical Promo | The CW

FRIDAY

Space Sweepers (Netflix), Friday

PREMIERE: Chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in year 2092, four misfits unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid.

Video of Space Sweepers | Official Trailer | Netflix

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8 p.m. - "Golden Lancehead + Venom + Pole Vault + Blood + Baggage"

A secret experimental cancer treatment Mac's developing with a friend is discovered when culprits ransack their lab, kidnap Mac's partner and plan to use the research to create a powerful new nerve agent.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (USA), Friday 8 p.m.

Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings.

Video of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Official Comic-Con Trailer

Us (HBO Signature), Friday 9 p.m.

A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them.

Video of Us - Official Trailer [HD] Universal Pictures on YouTube

SATURDAY

Lost Boys: The Tribe (Cinemax), Saturday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: After moving to a new California town, a young woman (Autumn Reeser) learns that her new friends are a pack of vampires.

Lost Boys: The Thirst (Cinemax), Saturday 9:34 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: The Frog brothers (Corey Feldman, Jamison Newlander) must prevent a vampire from unleashing an army of his repulsive ilk.

Video of The Lost Boys 3: The Thirst | Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment

SUNDAY

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (AMC), Sunday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance.

Video of The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies - Official Main Trailer [HD]

The Watch (BBC America), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Episode 7"

A group of misfit cops rise up from decades of helplessness to save their corrupt city from catastrophe.

Video of The Watch Season 1 Trailer Premieres January 3rd | BBC America

*TV listings via Zap2it, network listings.