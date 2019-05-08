HBO's Watchmen series counts down to the end of the world in first trailer

Tick-tock goes the Doomsday Clock. HBO’s Watchmen series is finally done with its mysterious teases and is ready to embrace the end of the world with an actual trailer. Yes, we finally have some footage from this mysterious TV series.

The kind-of adaptation of Alan Moore's comic — seeming to take much of the same style as Zack Snyder’s film — released its first official teaser trailer, and it seems to be taking the “watch” half of “Watchmen” very literally. Hoards of Rorschach-masked people chant “tick-tock” as fans get a first glimpse at what the world looks like when superheroes are outlaws.

Take a look:

Video of Watchmen | Official Tease | HBO

The show — from executive producer/writer Damon Lindelof and featuring a cast including Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — is going to be completely unlike anything Watchmen fans have seen before. The “hibernating” threat mentioned in the trailer took over the police and pushed humanity towards a “reckoning.” Now it looks like some ragtag heroes have to stand back up.

Fans get a glimpse at King’s kickass character (seen below), as well as that of Jeremy Irons (who’s meditating in the footage). It’s still unclear who’s allied with whom and what it all means, but it certainly looks cool.

Source: HBO

The series is also going to launch mere months after Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, and Brad Anderson’s Watchmen sequel Doomsday Clock wraps up — so fans may want to catch up quick in order to have all the knowledge they can pre-air. What was that written in Latin above those Rorschach worshippers, anyways?

Watchmen hits HBO this fall.