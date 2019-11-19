WIRE Buzz: Project Blue Book S2 trailer visits Area 51; SpongeBob Live! teaser splashes down

Project Blue Book Season 2 doesn't beat around the bush in its first trailer and takes us right to Area 51 as Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen) feverishly attempts to blow the lid off the government's cover-up of alien life crash-landing in the United States.

Produced by Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit), the historical drama about life beyond our own planet returns to the History Channel in late January.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of &quot;Project Blue Book&quot;: Season Two Trailer | Drama Series | HISTORY

“UFOs have sparked a cultural conversation that has infiltrated recent news cycles, but the truth is, the allure with this topic goes back decades since the creation of Project Blue Book,” Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and general manager for HISTORY, said in a statement. “Our drama series delves into infamous cases like Roswell and Area 51 and offers a retrospective look at the rich history behind UFO phenomena. Through this season’s entertaining and compelling storytelling, viewers will become immersed in these strange occurrences that are inspired by real events.”

Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries), Neal McDonough (Altered Carbon), Michael Harney (Orange Is the New Black), Laura Mennell (The Man in the High Castle), and Ksenia Solo (Black Swan) co-star.

Credit: History Channel

Season 2 of Project Blue Book premieres on the History Channel on January 21, 2020, at 10 p.m. EST.

Listen to the show's official podcast (hosted by SYFY WIRE's own Tara Bennett) by clicking here.

Are you ready to see The SpongeBob Musical live on Nickelodeon next month? The teaser trailer for the big TV event is here, and it wants you to get as excited as one of those hungry anchovies in the show's pilot episode from 1999.

As an added bonus, the network announced that Tom Kenny, voice of SpongeBob for the last 20 years, will be making an appearance as Patchy the Pirate, a recurring live-action character in the animated show, in the live performance.

“I’ve had a blast portraying live-action suburban buccaneer and President of the SpongeBob SquarePants Fan Club, ‘Patchy the Pirate,’ since the character’s first appearance in Season 2 of SpongeBob SquarePants way back in 2000,” Kenny said in a statement. “I loved The SpongeBob Musical, and I was thrilled to be included in it both in pre-recorded (‘French Narrator’) and songwriter (‘Best Day Ever’) forms! But to now have the opportunity to actually step onstage and perform alongside members of the original Broadway production is truly a unique honor. It’s ‘meta times ten,’ and I think Nickelodeon’s audience will really get a kick out of it!”

Video of Characters Come to Life (PRESS)

The musical features the talents of Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants), Gavin Lee (Squidward Q. Tentacles), Danny Skinner (Patrick Star), Brian Ray Norris (Eugene Krabs), Wesley Taylor (Sheldon Plankton), Christina Sajous (Sandy Cheeks), Kyle Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, Jesse JP Johnson, L’ogan J’ones, Jai’len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn McClelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Marie Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., and Allan Washington.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! airs on Nickelodeon Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. EST.

Charles Soule's new novel, Anyone, isn't even out yet and it's already being developed for television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carnival Films (an NBCUniversal-owned production company responsible for small-screen hits like Downton Abbey) has acquired the onscreen rights to the sc-fi book, which channels classics of the body-swapping genre like Altered Carbon. Soule will produce the project alongside Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, and Joanna Strevens.

Anyone takes place in a world where a woman's determination to find a cure for Alzheimer’s leads to a technology that allows for people to transfer their minds into other bodies for specific periods of time. As with any new frontier of human advancement, a black market crops up around the consciousness-oriented business.

Sex, drugs, and crime become infinitely easier when you can simply leave the body you broke the law with. Set across multiple time periods, Anyone follows the technology's inventor as she tries to put a stop to the dark repercussions of her mind-altering discovery.

Credit: Harper Perennial

"Anyone is a story about having, losing and seeking identity and connection," Soule said in a statement to THR. "I think its themes will resonate strongly in today’s world, and I am thrilled and proud to be working with Carnival to bring the novel to television. They struck me as terrific partners from the first conversation, and I have no doubt we’ll make something amazing together."

"Charles has created a rich and thought-provoking world of infinite possibility and explored it with the greatest of humanity. We thoroughly look forward to working with him to bring this magnificent novel to screen," added Marchant.

This is Soule's second novel after The Oracle Year, which was published in the spring of last year. That book was also acquired by a production company prior to its wide release in stores. Soule is well established in the realm of pop culture, thanks to his work on Daredevil, She-Hulk, and Darth Vader comics over at Marvel. Undiscovered Country, his new Image Comics book co-written with Scott Snyder, is currently being developed for a movie adaptation.

Anyone goes on sale from Harper Perennial on Tuesday, Dec. 3.