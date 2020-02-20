WIRE Buzz: Sense8 alum hacks into The Matrix 4; Deadpool mercs over to Fortnite; more

The fourth Matrix movie isn't done casting its main players just yet. Deadline brings us the news that Brian J. Smith (an alum of Sense8 and Stargate Universe) has joined the high-profile science fiction project from director Lana Wachowski.

Smith joins an already-stacked ensemble of: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, and Andrew Caldwell. No plot details are known at this time, but it is confirmed that Reeves and Moss will be reprising their iconic roles of Neo and Trinity respectively.

Lana (who is co-writing the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell) is one half of the Wachowski siblings who launched the groundbreaking Matrix trilogy more than 20 years ago.

The Matrix 4 downloads into theaters May 21, 2021.

While we wait for Wade Wilson to make his MCU debut, we'll just have to settle for his presence in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2. Seriously, Marvel's Merc with a Mouth (aka Deadpool) is all over the launch trailer for the latest iteration of the battle royale title from Epic Games.

Watch the secret agent-y trailer below and tell us the music doesn't sound like Michael Giacchino's John Barry-inspired score for Pixar's The Incredibles...

Video of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 | Top Secret Launch Trailer

And here's the gameplay trailer:

Video of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 | Battle Pass Gameplay Trailer

Per Engadget, "Players will be asked to choose a side -- Ghost or Shadow -- and complete missions to "earn a battle pass variant" for each of the new characters. Finish the Challenge Table missions and other in-game requirements to "get 1,500 VBucks back."

Deadpool enters the equation "as the 'secret' Battle Pass skin (along with his own set of challenges)."

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 is now available to play. Fore more info, click here.

After five seasons, one made-for-TV movie, and a limited follow-up, Steven Universe is about to come to an end on Cartoon Network.

The network announced today that the hit animated series (praised for its depiction of LGBTQ+ characters) will begin airing its last 10 episodes on Friday, March 6 at 7pm EST. The show ends for good three weeks later on Friday, March 27 with a four-part finale.

“I have always been a firm believer in the power of cartoons, and these days it’s undeniable: the friendships forged over this show, the artists inspired to draw, the families that watched together and saw each other in these characters, fill me with awe and renew my love of animation every day," creator Rebecca Sugar said in a statement. "Though our epilogue series is coming to a close, please trust that like us, these characters will always be growing, changing, and supporting each other. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for watching our show."

“Steven Universe broke ground for young audiences with a rich representation of diverse and fully realized characters, unique original music, and for its use of empathy as a story driver,” added Rob Sorcher, chief content officer for Cartoon Network. “Cartoon Network Studios is immensely proud of Rebecca Sugar and of this series– which has changed lives. Along with millions of devoted fans around the world, we will always Believe in Steven."