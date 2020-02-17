WIRE Buzz: First look at Carnage in Venom 2; Plus, Wyatt Russell in an Escape from New York remake?

Posting on Instagram, Tom Hardy gave us our very first look at Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady (aka Carnage) in Venom 2. "Hello Cletus," reads the caption.

Last time we saw the character in the first movie's post-credits scene, Kasady was in jail, promising that there would be "carnage" once he was a free man once again. Since that time, it looks like Cletus trimmed his flaming red locks and got himself a loud Hawaiian shirt...as all psychotic murderers do.

Take a look below:

In the sequel, Hardy will return to play Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist, who has bonded with a man-eating alien sludge calling itself Venom. Motion capture maven Andy Serkis is directing the project, which also brings back Michelle Williams as Eddie's girlfriend, Anne Weying, who briefly bonded with the symbiote in a nod to the comics.

Newcomers to the Venom-verse are Naomie Harris (No Time to Die) and Stephen Graham (Helboy 2019).

Written by Kelly Marcel, Venom 2 is slated to hit theaters on Friday, Oct. 2 of this year.

Could Kurt Russell's son, Wyatt (Overlord, Lodge 49), play Snake Plissken in a big screen remake of John Carpenter's Escape from New York? The Invisible Man writer/director Leigh Whannell seems to think so and we're inclined to agree as Wyatt really resembles a young Kurt.

"[Casting Wyatt Russell] seems like the obvious thing to win the fans over," Whannell, who was tapped to pen a remake last year, recently told JoBlo.com. "That is an iconic character and I think that Snake Plissken is a part of people's childhood and their adolescence. It's near and dear to them. So I would tread very carefully with that."

Released in 1981, Escape from New York spawned one sequel in 1996, Escape from L.A.

Credit: AVCO Embassy Pictures / Paramount Pictures

"I feel like a property like that doesn't have the same freedom as maybe something like The Invisible Man does," continued Whannell. "He has more elasticity as a character because so many people have had their fingerprints on that. There's been TV shows and comic books, whereas with Escape from New York, we're talking about one definitive movie here and you don't want to mess with it. We'll see what happens."

The Invisible Man will begin to show itself in theaters next Friday, Feb. 28.

Wyatt Russell next appears as John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ this August.

After that Triceratops tease from a few weeks ago, Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow shared a photo of the finished animatronic puppet from John Nolan Studios. This puppet serves as further proof that Trevorrow is committed to achieving as many practical effects as possible.

It harkens back to the original Jurassic Park, which was made at the dawn of the CGI age when practical animatronics had to be blended with groundbreaking VFX from ILM.

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Omar Sy (Barry), and Jake Johnson (Lowery Cruthers), Daniella Pineda ( Zia Rodriguez), and Justice Smith (Franklin Webb) are all returning from previous installments. They'll be joined by a few familiar faces you may have heard of: Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm).

Jurassic World 3 stomps into theaters June 11, 2021.

Trevorrow co-wrote the film's screenplay with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising).